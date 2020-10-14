Better safe than sorry! Since Becca Kufrin wants to start a family “one day,” she has decided to freeze her eggs — and document the entire process.

“I am in the process of freezing my eggs,” the former Bachelorette, 30, said on her Wednesday, October 14, Instagram Story. “I think it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options. I’m not old, but I’m not a spring chicken. I want kids one day but not anytime soon. I figured, why not do it now in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic]?”

The Bachelor alum gave herself shots in her stomach in front of the camera on Tuesday, October 13, writing, “First night of shots. Going real strong. I seriously watched the tutorial 24 times and still choked. But I figured if I did it on here, people would hold me accountable. The backs of my kneecaps have never been so sweaty.”

The former reality star breathed deeply in the videos, feeling like she was “going to puke.” Although the injection “wasn’t so bad” once she did it, the Minnesota native said that she has “nine more days” of twice-daily shots.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost’s decision came one month after confirming her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. The California native, 31, won Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette and proposed during the finale.

Following Yrigoyen’s support of the police in June during the Black Lives Matter protests, fans speculated for months that the former ABC personalities had called it quits.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin tearfully revealed in September. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

The following month, the former publicist clapped back at the idea that politics was behind their decision. Yrigoyen has previously praised Donald Trump and Mike Pence, while Kufrin has showed her support for the president’s opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

When an Instagram troll wrote that Kufrin’s Democratic vote was the “real reason he left,” she replied, “It’s a shame this is the sentiment that people resort to.”

The former publicist has moved to Los Angeles since her and the surgical sales representative’s split.