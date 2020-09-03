Starting over! Becca Kufrin confirmed she moved to Los Angeles after sharing a home in San Diego with ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Hello Los Angeles 👋🏼 I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style!” the 30-year-old former Bachelorette wrote on Thursday, September 3, via Instagram. “Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident (and according to this picture I still don’t know what to do with my hands.”

Kufrin went on to explain why she made the impromptu choice to move to L.A.

“After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with. But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life,” she wrote. “For anyone who wants to share the love, local recommendations are always welcome! You know this girl loves her food, so please dish on the best taquerias, mouthwatering bakeries, Farmer’s markets, evening cocktail joints, etc. Minno and I also love long walks on the beach and watching sunsets with furends she meets at the dog park, so please share away.”

The B Label designer shared footage from her move last month amid reports that she and Yrigoyen, 31, called it quits. After three months of speculation — sparked by Kufrin and cohost Rachel Lindsay’s emotional conversation about Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement — the former publicist confirmed on Tuesday, September 1, that they ended their engagement.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she explained on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

While Yrigoyen has yet to publicly comment on the breakup, Kufrin subsequently took to Instagram to make another statement.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white pic of the pair. “While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

According to a source, Kufrin struggled with the decision to go public with the split.

“Becca understands that fans became invested in her relationship over the past two years and appreciates the love that she and Garrett have received. That said, she needed space and time to figure things out before officially confirming the breakup,” the source told Us Weekly, noting that she’s “really broken up” about the end of her two-year relationship. “She never intended to be cryptic or mysterious. She just didn’t want to be reactive out of respect for the relationship.”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen met while filming season 14 of The Bachelorette. She accepted his proposal during the August 2018 finale.