Here she comes! Pregnant Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s second daughter is due in “mid-November,” and the Counting On stars are ready for the little one’s arrival.

“I’ve been getting the house arranged like crazy,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 26, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think I’ve organized every drawer and cabinet around. The nursery is good to go. The crib is built, and the closet is full of little girl clothes.”

She and the former professional soccer player, 33, have also selected a name for their baby-to-be. “Like we did with [our eldest daughter], Felicity, we’re keeping it a secret until she’s born,” Duggar says. “We’ve had this name picked out for a long time — maybe a year or two now. We met a little girl with the name and as soon as we heard it, we both knew we’d want to use it if we had another girl.”

Us confirmed in May that the reality stars were expecting baby No. 2 after their daughter Felicity’s July 2018 arrival.

Duggar’s pregnancy has been “pretty similar” to her last one, she tells Us, adding, “I am craving a bit more from the sour and savory section of the grocery store than I was in Felicity. With Felicity, I wanted ice cream every day. This time around, I’m more into pickles.”

As for the athlete, Vuolo is “trying to help” his wife however he can ahead of their second child’s arrival. “Jinger is constantly wanting to work on projects around the house, so I’m just trying to be available knowing that her energy levels may not be what they normally are,” the Pennsylvania native explains to Us. “Also, I’m encouraging her to take naps. She never wants to take a nap! So, I’ve been the nap guy. Whenever she seems tired, I’m telling her to relax and lay down for a bit.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta