Felicity is a big sister! Counting On‘s Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline Jo, on Sunday, November 22.

“Evangeline means good news and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph,” Jinger, 26, wrote in a Wednesday, November 25, blog post of the infant’s moniker.

The former professional soccer player, 32, announced in May that the Arkansas native was pregnant with baby No. 2. “And then there were four,” the athlete captioned a family photo at the time. “Felicity’s recruited a little sister to join her squad! Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep. Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum added with a post of her own: “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November! Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier.”

The then-pregnant star revealed that same day that she had suffered a miscarriage the previous winter.

In July, Duggar exclusively told Us that the loss made her pregnancy news “harder,” explaining, “There were fears of losing this baby as well. It kind of took awhile. We just didn’t want to announce to anybody.”

The reality star turned to her sister Joy-Anna Duggar for advice after her and Austin Forsyth‘s July 2019 miscarriage. “We grew closer,” Jinger told Us. “We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing. It was something that was very difficult, but I was grateful for joy to be able to talk to her.”

She and Vuolo tied the knot in November 2016 in Arkansas and became parents two years later. Felicity was excited about her mom’s pregnancy news and was “always asking for her ‘Big Sister’ shirt,” Jinger told Us in July.

When she went on to tell Us that Felicity often touched her baby bump, her husband chimed in, “She also touches my belly, so that’s what we’re working with right now. … I don’t think she knows fully what’s going on.”