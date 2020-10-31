Beautifully blended family! Ashlee Simpson welcomed her third child on Thursday, October 29, her second with husband Evan Ross.

“10-29-2020 ZIGGY BLU ROSS. Our sweet boy has arrived!” Simpson captioned a photo on Instagram of her newborn on Saturday, October 31. “I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!” Her husband shared the same photo on his account, writing, ” Our Son has arrived! IM IN HEAVEN.”

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 35, announced in April that she was expecting baby No. 3. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the Texas native captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

Her fellow Ashlee + Evan alum, 31, added with a post of his own: “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

The following month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a cake filled with blue sprinkles. Their daughter, Jagger, 4, and Simpson’s son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, Bronx, 11, looked on while their mom cut the dessert and cheered.

The actress wed Ross in August 2014 in Connecticut, and they welcomed their baby girl the following year. In August 2019, the Hunger Games star exclusively told Us Weekly that he “would love to” expand his and Simpson’s family.

“That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see,” the actor explained at the time. “I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

Ross went on to gush about his daughter’s creativity, telling Us, “When I’m working [on my art], she’s in there. I’ll have to catch her because she might draw across the whole picture. She’s just an artist, and she’s got an amazing voice.”

As for Bronx, the musician called his stepson “brilliant.” Ross explained, “I think he’s, like, about to be the next George Lucas [with] his imagination.”

When it comes to coparenting the preteen with his dad, 41, Simpson exclusively told Us in September 2018 that her dynamic with the Fall Out Boy member is “wonderful.”

Ross chimed in at the time: “[We] lucked out. It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”