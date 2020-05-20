Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too.

The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed their daughter, Jagger, in 2015.

The couple announced in April 2020 that they are expecting their second child together. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Baby No. 3.”

The Hunger Games star added with a post of his own: “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

The following month, the Ashlee + Evan alums revealed that they have a baby boy on the way with a blue slice of cake.

Ross told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2019 that he was ready to have more children with Simpson. “I would love to,” he gushed at the time. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see. I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

The 7th Heaven alum first hinted at their future family plans in October 2018 when she told Us exclusively that they “definitely” wanted to give Jagger a younger sibling. “Not yet, but we know we want it,” she said at the time.

When it comes to coparenting Bronx with Wentz, Simpson feels like she “lucked out” with the Fall Out Boy member and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, she told Us in September 2019.

Her husband chimed in, “It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us, that makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. We got really lucky with that.”

