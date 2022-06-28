Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Through the Years

Growing up Bronx! Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s marriage may have not lasted, but their love for their son is apparent.

The Ashlee Simpson Show alum and the Fall Out Boy rocker welcomed Bronx Mowgli in 2008, the same year they tied the knot. After three years of marriage, the then-couple announced their split in 2011.

“I would be an idiot to think that I didn’t contribute to the unraveling of it,” Wentz told Howard Stern of their divorce in 2015, explaining that he struggled personally and in his marriage amid his band’s 2010 hiatus. “Of course, at first, I’m like, ‘This sucks! You bailed on me!’ But you get perspective. We have a kid together. Our kid is awesome. He’s great.”

Simpson and Wentz both went on to welcome kids with new partners. The “Boyfriend” songstress, for her part, married Evan Ross in 2014. They welcomed daughter Jagger in 2015 and son Ziggy in 2020.

The bassist, meanwhile, is the father of son Saint, born in 2014, and daughter Marvel, born in 2018, with longtime love Meagan Camper.

“It’s great. We have a great family,” Simpson told Us Weekly in 2018 of coparenting with Wentz and Camper. “We really lucked out.”

Ross added that the two couples are “great friends.” Months earlier, the son of Diana Ross admitted that having a blended family “could go all different ways,” but the two families are on the right track.

“I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier,” he said at the time. “It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”

The 90210 alum also gushed about his relationship with Simpson’s son, telling Us: “Bronx, my stepson, is brilliant. I think he’s, like, about to be the next George Lucas [with] his imagination.”

Wentz offered his own insight during an interview with Us in 2019.

“Telling somebody what the key to [coparenting] is would be insane. I think it’s important to listen and to give people balance,” he said, admitting that he doesn’t “have all the answers” to coparenting success. “[Ashlee is] a great mom.”

Wentz added that Camper is also “a great mom,” adding, “A great person. She’s a good balance for me.”

The former spouses’ eldest son made waves in June 2022 when Simpson shared a photo of Bronx looking all grown up.

“London dinner dates with my loves,” Simpson captioned a series of pics from a family vacation with her kids and Ross.

Scroll through to see Bronx through the years: