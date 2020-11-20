Family of five! Ashlee Simpson shared a photo of her expanding family in honor of her son Bronx’s 12th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Bronx!” the singer, 36, captioned a Friday, November 20, Instagram post. “You are the coolest, kindest, deep, soulful kid (almost teen) and I am so lucky to be your mom! We love you so much! Happy twelfth.”

In the social media upload, the Ashlee + Evan alum smiled at her eldest son while holding Ziggy, 3 weeks, in her arms. The Texas native’s husband, Evan Ross, sat beside her, and their 5-year-old daughter, Jagger, laughed on her other side.

Ross, 32, shared the same family photo on his own account, writing, “Happy birthday KING BRONX.”

Simpson gave birth to Bronx in 2008 with her then-husband, Pete Wentz. Following their split three years later, the former couple have been coparenting amicably.

“They’re wonderful,” the Ashlee Simpson Show alum exclusively told Us Weekly of the Fall Out Boy member, 41, and his partner, Meagan Camper, who are the parents of son Saint, 6, and daughter Marvel, 2.

Her husband chimed in at the time: “It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”

The following year, Wentz exclusively told Us that when it comes to a healthy coparenting dynamic, “it’s important to listen and to give people balance.” The Illinois native went on to gush in October 2019 about what a “great mom” Simpson is to Bronx.

The actress welcomed her third child in October, her second with Ross. “10-29-2020 ZIGGY BLU ROSS. Our sweet boy has arrived!” she captioned the newborn’s Instagram debut at the time. “I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

The “Pieces of Me” crooner went on to share a photo of Bronx holding Ziggy while the infant slept. Jagger stood beside him smiling. “Future voters,” Simpson captioned the Instagram upload.

Ziggy arrived six months after she and Ross revealed their pregnancy news. The couple tied the knot in August 2014 in Connecticut.