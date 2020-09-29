Baby bash! Pregnant Ashlee Simpson shared party pics from her outdoor shower on Tuesday, September 29.

“I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!” the Ashlee and Evan alum, 35, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Not long now! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial and @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special!”

In the social media upload, the Texas native cradled her baby bump in a floral dress while posing for family photos with her daughter, Jagger, 5, her mom, Tina Simpson, her sister, Jessica Simpson, and her nieces, Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 18 months. Ashlee went on to share a sweet shot with her and ex-husband Pete Wentz’s 11-year-old son, Bronx.

The “Pieces of Me” singer announced in April that she and Evan Ross are expecting their second child together. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the Melrose Place alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby No. 3.”

Ross, 32, added with a post of his own: “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

The following month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a cake filled with blue sprinkles. “SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY. As u can tell Jagger wanted a sis,” the actor captioned the May footage, referencing the way his daughter tucked her head into her mom’s chest after hearing the news.

The little one is “obsessed” with her cousins, Ashlee exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019. Not only does Jessica, 40, share Maxwell and Birdie with Eric Johnson, but she is also the mother of son Ace, 7.

“They have so much fun together,” Ashlee told Us, noting that Maxwell is especially kind to Jagger. “She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star’s party pics.