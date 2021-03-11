Aja Naomi King is pregnant with a “beautiful little rainbow baby” after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.

“I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family,” the How to Get Away With Murder alum, 36, captioned a Thursday, March 11, Instagram reveal. “With that, I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. … I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it.”

The actress “wasn’t sure” that she wanted to share her pregnancy losses, she went on to write. “I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it. No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever. And I won’t lie, it’s been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy. To believe that it’s real and that this baby will be OK. That this beautiful gift will remain.”

The California native confirmed that she and her baby-to-be are “healthy,” writing, “My baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me.”

She concluded, “I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some (I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing. So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone. Sending love always.”

In the social media upload, the Emily Owens, M.D. alum wore a black crop top and matching sweatpants, her bare bump on display against a bright background. The pregnant star went on to share more photos from her maternity shoot on her Instagram Story.

King exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018 that she practices self-care by surrounding herself with people who “value” her. “I hope that everyone has that experience,” she said at the time. “To be surrounded by people who are like ‘Yeah, you’re special. You’re worth it.’”