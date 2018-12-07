A little self-love and care goes a long way! Viola Davis and Aja Naomi King both spoke to Us Weekly about when they feel like their best selves and what goes into it. And the two actresses who star alongside each other in Shonda Rhimes’ hit show How to Get Away With Murder had similar sentiments to share.

Davis, 53, admitted she feels her most powerful when she’s just being herself. “When I can be myself and I am comfortable being myself, when I can totally be in the moment, that’s what makes me feel powerful,” she said at The Hollywood Reporter’s 27th Annual Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Hollywood.

King has certainly taken note. “Viola is kind to every single person she encounters, the 33-year-old actress explained. “She loves to joke, she loves to dance. She is just fun to be around. I think it comes from self confidence. She’s not afraid of making a fool of herself. Not trying to pretend to be cool. She’s silly and just incredible.

For the two ladies to feel like their most authentic selves, they love to be surrounded by women who support them.

“A lot of times what’s aligned is if I’m in the company [of people] who understand and encourage my authenticity and a lot of times its me, just sort of talking to myself and honoring my inner voice,” she said at the Fiji-sponsored event.

As for King? “I value myself. I typically surround myself with people who value themselves. The way that I am with my friends. … I hope that everyone has that experience. To be surrounded by people who are like ‘Yeah, you’re special. You’re worth it,’” she told me Us at the L’Oréal Paris Thirteenth Annual Women of Worth Awards.

If the two ladies ever need that extra confidence boost, they’re all about taking a little time out for self-care. Davis’ activity of choice? “Epsom salt baths. Oh, my God. The best, absolutely,” she exclaimed. And King enjoys letting her mind rest for a moment. “Sometimes I get really stressed out. Stress wreaks havoc on the body. I’m trying to be more mindful about how I let things affect me … and just breathe through everything because a problem is only a problem if you make it one,” she explained.

