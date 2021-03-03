Pregnancy pride! Lauren Burnham reflected on her previous miscarriage while showing her baby bump progress.

“This time around has been different to say the least,” the Bachelor alum, 29, captioned a Wednesday, March 2, maternity shoot photo via Instagram. “The darkness that surrounds a loss is something not easily forgotten. the months of mourning, the months of hoping, to now, moments of worry. Even in the midst of something as beautiful as new life, that darkness finds its way in to remind me that it did in fact exist. It’s tarnished the blissful ignorance i gleefully experienced the first time around.”

The Shades of Rose designer went on to write, “With all of that said, I’m proud of this body and what we’ve endured together. I’m proud of my second and third babies for growing so well and grateful for all the reminders they send me saying, ‘Mom, we’re OK.’ I’m proud of my journey through the darkness, because without that, the light I see now wouldn’t shine quite so bright.”

In the topless photo, the former ABC personality covered her chest with one hand, with her bare belly on display in unbuttoned jeans.

The Virginia native and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., announced in December 2020 that their daughter, Alessi, 20 months, is going to be a big sister. Burnham is pregnant with twins — one boy and one girl.

“And then 2020 completely redeemed itself,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “Two little miracles. Love them with all my heart already.”

The social media upload came seven months after the Bachelor Nation members suffered a pregnancy loss. By August 2020, the pair were trying to conceive again.

“I was always afraid that it wouldn’t work,” Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again. So that’s scary, but you can’t really think of all the scary things you just have to move on.”

Now that she is pregnant, the expectant star is “nervous” and “questioning everything.” She exclusively told Us last month: “I call my doctor once a week and I’m like, ‘I have this really weird pain happening. Is it OK? Can I come in and see you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes, Lauren, you can come in.​​​’”

The Bachelorette alum joked in February that his wife’s doctor is “on speed dial.”