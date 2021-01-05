Eating for three! Lauren Burnham announced in December 2020 that she is expecting twins with Arie Luyendyk Jr. — and the pregnant star has been documenting her baby bump progress ever since.

The Virginia native cradled her budding belly in a cream dress in the couple’s initial announcement. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Shades of Rose designer wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

The former Bachelorette added in a post of his own that 2020 had “completely redeemed itself.” The Bachelor alum also revealed his wife’s July 2021 due date.

The former reality stars opened up about their “two little miracles” the following week, sharing ultrasound photos. The pair promptly made an Instagram account for their twins-to-be.

Burnham wrote a note to the little ones while celebrating 13 weeks. “Second trimester here we go!” the expectant star captioned a December 2020 social media upload. “Today I was putting your sister, [Alessi], to sleep and one of you was kicking her in the back. I was so excited that I ran out and told your dad right away. Today was the first day I woke up and didn’t feel nauseous, so knowing that you’re moving around in there put my mind at ease. This week we had an ultrasound and I have to say one of you is very active in there and the other seems to prefer to take it easy. I can’t wait to see if that’s how your little personalities are.”

She and the race car driver became parents in May 2019, four months after their Hawaii wedding. Two months after suffering a May 2020 miscarriage, Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly that they were in their “second month” of trying to conceive again.

The former tech salesperson was “afraid,” she told Us in August 2020, explaining, “I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again. So that’s scary, but you can’t really think of all the scary things you just have to move on. … I think I just have to jump in headfirst.”

Keep scrolling to see Burnham showing her baby bump while hiking, recording YouTube videos and more.