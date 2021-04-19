So shocked! Lauren Burnham was not expecting Arie Luyendyk Jr. to throw her a surprise baby shower on Sunday, April 18, ahead of their twins’ births.

“Pulled it off everyone!” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pictures. “Happy to celebrate you and our babies today.”

His wife, 29, commented, “Still can’t believe I never caught on! There were so many signs.”

The Virginia native added with a post of her own that she has “never been more surprised” than when she found a baby bash in her backyard. “Love all of you ppl so much and @luyendyktwins, we can’t wait to meet you!”

In the Shades of Rose designer’s slideshow, she showed off a white bounce house, savory snacks and a lit sign hinting at her little ones’ names. “Baby L&S,” the bulbs read. The pregnant star wore a pink dress to the party and enjoyed cotton candy of the same color while posing for photos with her friends and 22-month-old daughter, Alessi.

The Bachelor Nation members welcomed the toddler in May 2019, then suffered a miscarriage the following year. In December 2020, the former reality stars announced that babies No. 2 and 3 are on the way.

“And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!” the Bachelorette alum captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “Two little miracles. Love them with all my heart already.”

Alessi is aware that she has siblings coming soon. “Not a lot fits me so I’m wearing dresses, and she’ll come up to me and lift my dress and touch my belly and be like, ‘Baby,’” Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “And she’ll kiss my belly. It’s so cute.”

Luyendyk Jr. chimed in that her stomach kisses are “less cute in public.”

The following month, he and the season 22 Bachelor contestant announced their upcoming Hawaii move. “We were on Zillow, looking for a second home in Tahoe, and then randomly somehow we landed on Hawaii,” they explained in a YouTube video. “This will be the perfect spot to raise our babies.”

Keep scrolling to see the surprise party Luyendyk Jr. threw for his pregnant wife, from group photos to darling desserts.