Spilling the beans! Lauren Burnham told Arie Luyendyk Jr. that she was pregnant while they were in the middle of an argument.

“Whenever she gets pregnant, there’s some arguing that we have,” the former Bachelor, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 4, while promoting their YouTube channel. “Lauren tends to get a little … combative. I don’t even know how to put it. So I was watching TV and she was in her room and we had argued about something really dumb. And then she’s like, ‘I’m pregnant.’”

The Bachelorette alum added, “I was like, ‘Of course you are. Of course. This is exactly what happens.’”

His wife, 29, chimed in, “I kept telling him too. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m about to get my period because I just have that feeling.’ So he was convinced that I was on my period and then, surprise, I wasn’t. ‘You can’t be mad at me anymore. I’m pregnant.’ I’m so thankful to say that I was crazy for a reason now.”

The Shades of Rose designer told Us that her hormones have made her “cry at … literally everything,” and she also experienced “really severe” morning sickness in the beginning of her pregnancy.

“I didn’t really eat a lot because nothing sounded appetizing. I would be so hungry, but then I couldn’t eat at the same time,” the Virginia native explained. “It was torture. And I’d always sit there in the pantry and the fridge like, ‘Arie, help me. What do I eat?’ I still do that.”

She and the race car driver announced in December 2020 that they are expecting twins. The little ones will join big sister Alessi, 20 months, who arrived in May 2019.

The toddler knows that she has a baby brother and sister on the way, Burnham told Us on Wednesday. “Not a lot fits me so I’m wearing dresses, and she’ll come up to me and lift my dress and touch my belly and be like, ‘Baby,’” the fashion designer said. “And she’ll kiss my belly. It’s so cute.”

Luyendyk Jr. joked that it’s less cute “in public.”

The couple have had a different pregnancy experience this time around, noting that they both “gained so much weight” ahead of Alessi’s birth.

Burnham explained, “I wanted [to eat] everything unhealthy. This time, even from the beginning, I haven’t wanted sweets. Sweets have grossed me out. I want fresh fruits and vegetables and all the healthy things, which is great. It’s weird. Maybe because I’m having a boy.”

The Bachelor Nation members are expecting to welcome babies No. 2 and 3 in June.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi