This Married at First Sight star is going to be a mom! Amani Aliyya is pregnant with her and Woody Randall’s first baby.

“We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” the Lifetime personalities told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 15, noting that the Chicago native, 31, found out about her pregnancy eight weeks in.

“I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to L.A. for filming for the MAFS Boston Special,” the expectant star continued. “I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna, but Woody hoped I was expecting. I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said, ‘What, are you pregnant?’”

When Aliyya “nodded [and] handed him the positive pregnant test,” her husband, 32, “smiled so big.”

The program coordinator, who “took another test and got another positive result,” is now six months into her pregnancy journey and “couldn’t be happier.”

The mom-to-be revealed her due date in her social media reveal on Tuesday, writing, “Today makes 24 months I’ve been married to the love of my life, Woodrow Randall. The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life. Baby Randall coming June 2022!”

The teacher added in a post of his own: “Happy Anniversary. ‘Making a decision to have a child — it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ Elizabeth Stone. Baby Randall will be here June 2022.”

Fellow MAFS alum Jamie Otis commented on the social media upload, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS! You’re going to be WONDERFUL parents! So happy for you!!!” Ashley Petta added, “Omg yay! Congrats,” while Cortney Rae Hendrix wrote, “Congrats!!!!”

The reality stars met and tied the knot on season 11 of the Lifetime show in 2020. Woody shared touching footage via Instagram to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

“Big 24 months baby!” the New Orleans native gushed. “Every day of this journey has been well worth it. I’m looking forward to these next steps sweets. ‘I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes closed.’ Pablo Neruda. Love you, and my lil baby.”

