Not on the same page. During the season 11 Married at First Sight Kickoff Special, Dr. Viviana Coles talks to all the cast members about what they’re looking for in the bedroom with their parter. Amani and Woody, who were later paired up to tie the knot, had very different answers.

“I don’t feel like I’m always, like, super experienced with sex,” Amani, 29, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, July 8, episode. “I’ve had few partners.”

Meanwhile, Woody, 30, is very confident when it comes to his sex life, something Coles quickly points out. “Honestly speaking, I haven’t had any real, true complaints,” he reveals, making her laugh.

According to their bios, Woody was born and raised in New Orleans and works as a teacher and coach. He is confident in what he has to offer his wife and hopes to find a partner with the kindness he learned from his mother. Amani moved to New Orleans for college and remained there to work for a nonprofit. She hopes to open an organization of her own, working with children. She is looking for someone ambitious who wants to travel the world and start a family.

During the Matchmaking Special, Coles and experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson interview tons of individuals looking to participate in the show, giving viewers an inside look at how they choose who marries who.

After the one-hour special, fans can dive in deeper with the Kickoff Special, in which panelists interview the experts about the people they chose. The Kickoff will also include interviews with fan-favorite couples and exclusive previews of season 11.

This season, all 17 episodes are two hours long as five couples go from their wedding day to their honeymoon, then into the daily married life. After weeks together, they must choose to either stay together or file for divorce.

The Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special premieres on Lifetime Wednesday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Kickoff Special at 9 p.m. ET. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET.