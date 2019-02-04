When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series, which is currently airing season 8, follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting.

Season 8 included couples from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and season 9 will marry couples from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The experts – sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson and communication expert Rachel DeAlto – work with the couples throughout the season as they take on newlywed life, all while trying to get to know each other. They spend their first nights together, go on a honeymoon and live together for eight weeks. Then they’re asked the ultimate question: remain married or get a divorce?

The series, which kicked off on FYI network and moved to Lifetime for season 5, is such a popular show that it’s also resulted in multiple spinoffs, including Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After.

Additionally, season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner landed their own spinoff in 2017, following their life as new parents.

Scroll through the gallery below for more couples who have stayed together following their time on the reality show.