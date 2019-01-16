She’s here! Married at First Sight stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, January 12, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces,” the couple said in a statement to Us. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

A source tells Us that “the new family of three is home and enjoying every minute of each other.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the reality stars were expecting a daughter. “Ashley and I were very excited when we found out that we were having a girl!” D’Amico, who appeared on season 5 of the Lifetime series, told Us in a statement at the time. “Girls seem to be the first born on both of our families, so we can’t say we were surprised but there was a small part of us thinking, ‘Well, I guess it could be a boy?’”

He continued: “All we were really hoping for was a healthy baby though. Exciting times ahead!!”

D’Amico, 35, and Petta, 31, tied the knot in August 2016. Their journey aired on Married at First Sight from April to August 2017.

The pair announced their pregnancy in August 2018. “We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin!”

The Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After stars revealed in December 2018 that they moved from Chicago to the suburbs in preparation for their little one. “Two months ago we purchased our very first home!” Petta shared on Instagram. “The decision to leave Chicago was a difficult decision to make but ultimately best for our little growing family. We can’t wait to bring our baby girl home to our new house!”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!