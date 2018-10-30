Total shade! Ashley Petta slammed Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman for their seemingly perfect marriage during the Tuesday, October 30, series premiere of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After. The spinoff show follows three couples from Married at First Sight who are all expecting children and helps them continue their journey. Catch up on what you might have missed during the episode below!

Ashley vs. Bobby and Danielle

Bobby and Danielle have been married for 6 months and are 3 months pregnant, yet somehow they still haven’t had a single fight. This worried the experts, who felt that Bobby was doing too much in his marriage.

“He’s really taken on everything,” Danielle said.

Even Ashley threw shade during the couples’ retreat at the seemingly perfect couple. When Bobby and Danielle both rated their marriage a 10, she spoke up.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Ashley said. “There’s no such thing as perfect and anyone that says their relationship is perfect, I call bulls—t.”

Ashley Gets Real About Her Problems With Anthony

Meanwhile, Ashley proved that her relationship with Anthony D’Amico definitely wasn’t perfect.

“Watching our season was probably the worst part of our marriage,” Ashley said. “Anthony and I’s relationship was very rocky after the filming.”

She said that they’re in a better place now, but Anthony’s lack of communication is “annoying” to her still.

“I don’t think Anthony’s a very good communicator,” she added. “Sometimes I feel like if I didn’t ask him, I would never get the information.”

Jephte Gets Emotional

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre also have had a rocky few months. They admitted that at one point, they were separated, and they still don’t wear their wedding rings even though she is eight months pregnant. Jephte admitted that part of the reason they needed to separate was because he slipped into a depression after their season aired.

“It’s almost like you’re mentally drowning,” he said. “I felt weak. I felt vulnerable.”

It was the first time he told Shawniece that because she was prone to miscarriages, and he didn’t want to lose the baby by upsetting her. Plus, he couldn’t wait to be a dad.

“I’m excited to be a father. The fact that I just get a chance to be a father is probably hands-down the biggest blessing,” he noted.

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

