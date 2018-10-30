The experts are stepping in. During the Tuesday, October 30, episode of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Pastor Cal reminds Jephte Pierre that his marriage to Shawniece Jackson should be his first priority – regardless of the fact that she’s pregnant.

“Even though I appreciate everything you said, I want to give you another nuance. That baby inside, it was the catalyst. That was the motivation. You said the love was instant,” Pastor Cal tells the couple in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“I want you to make sure that your reason for loving her is not just the baby,” he continues, as Shawneice begins to cry. “I know the love was instant, I don’t want [the baby] to be the reason that you’re here. The beauty and the goodness in the baby is in her. Don’t just look at the baby.”

He continued: “I want you to look at Shawneice and say, ‘Wow, this woman is incredible,’ because being a husband is a really special thing and I know you want to be the best father you can be and I have no doubt that you’re gonna be an incredible dad.”

While Shawneice, 30, was extremely emotional during the conversation, Jephte, 27, kept a straight face. However, he admitted in his confessional he agreed with everything Pastor Cal said.

“That is the case, but we do have a lot of work to do and I’m just hoping the experts give us the tools to get through some of these problems,” he said.

The pair tied the knot during season 6 of Married at First Sight, and welcomed a baby girl, Laura Denise Pierre, on August 20.

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

