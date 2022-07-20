A MAFS baby on board! Nearly one year after Briana Myles and Vincent Morales fell in love amid their Married at First Sight journey, they are expanding their family.

“We’re honestly still in shock and super happy, nervous [and] anxious to become parents! Our greatest adventure awaits us,” Myles, 30, and Morales, 29, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, July 20.

The project manager and Morales were one of five couples who were married at first sight on season 12 of the Lifetime show, which was set in Atlanta, Georgia, and premiered in January 2021.

“I tend to look at the physical before I even think about compatibility,” Myles admitted in a confessional interview ahead of her televised wedding, hoping she didn’t regret the experiment. “The absolutely worst today would be that I’m not physically attracted to him at first glance.”

Despite initial nerves, Myles and Morales found a sweet connection that grew amid their docuseries experience.

“When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous and then from there, we both had a good vibe,” she recalled to E! News in July 2021. “His family was great and I think if someone’s family is great, it makes him even more attractive. There was attraction at first sight, not just physical.”

The Dominican Republic native, for his part, told the outlet: “Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun. It took off from there.”

After their MAFS season concluded, Myles and Morales’ romance proved to go the distance.

“A whole year with you @vincentjmorales and a lifetime to go! I can’t believe you put all of this together for little ole me,” she gushed via Instagram in November 2021. “Thank you for choosing me over and over again, DAILY❤️ I Love You. 😘 Although our journey has been a whirlwind of unconventional craziness, it’s been nothing short of AMAZING!”

The twosome have continued to document their milestones on Lifetime’s Married At First Sight: Couple’s Cam. In an August 2021 episode, Morales even purchased an engagement ring and surprised his wife with a proposal.

“I’m actually going to be buying Briana a ring, and I’m going to propose to her,” the auto broker told fellow season 12 alum Erik Lake in the Couple’s Cam episode. “She has no idea that it’s gonna happen.”

He later told the cameras: “Me and Briana just continue growing each and every day, more in love with each other. So it’s almost been a year now, and even though the cheesecake was amazing and she loved it and even cried, I know that Briana would love a traditional proposal.”

