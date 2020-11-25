‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 Cast: Meet the Newlyweds

Will “I do” last forever? Married at First Sight returns to Atlanta for season 12 as five new couples meet their spouse at the altar. For the first time in MAFS history, one of the singles has already been divorced, which brings added pressure to the entire experiment.

While some marriages are set to thrive, one couple will also face a bombshell that no one saw coming. Each week will follow the five pairs’ emotional journeys — from the wedding day, wedding night, honeymoon and the daily struggles that come after the celebrating is over.

For the second year in a row, the season will be kicked off with a MAFS: Matchmaking Special, set to air on Wednesday, December 30, showing just how the cast was selected — including the discussions and debates between Pastor Cal Robertson, Dr. Viviana Coles and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

One week later, Lifetime will air a three-hour MAFS: Kickoff Special, featuring host Kevin Frazier and a panel of insider experts including Us‘ own Emily Longeretta, Variety‘s Angelique Jackson, Ebony’s Nicole Haynes and The Celeb Talk Guy host Max Fata. The behind-the-scenes special takes a closer look at each of the 10 singles and never-before-seen moments from the selection process. Plus, the special will include exclusive sneak peeks of the upcoming season.

Meet the couples below: