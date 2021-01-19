Will she go through with it? Briana and Vincent‘s wedding day is just around the corner on season 12 of Married at First Sight — and they’re both feeling the nerves.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, January 20, episode, Vincent takes a deep breath before walking into the wedding hall and heading to the aisle. First, he stops at Briana’s family to introduce himself. After telling her mom that he’s nervous, she hugs him and says, “Don’t be nervous! You’ve got this.”

During his interview, the auto broker, 27, says, “I’m really hoping that my wife will accept me for who I am, my dreams, my background, how I look.”

Little does he know, Briana, 28, is hoping the same.

“I tend to look at the physical before I even think about compatibility,” she reveals before the wedding. “The absolutely worst today would be that I’m not physically attracted to him at first glance.”

Before walking in, she admits to her sister and her dad that the process is very “scary.” Her dad is sure to show his support, telling her, “I know I seem kind of standoffish, but I’ll protect you.”

Later in her interview, she adds that she’s praying she doesn’t “regret” going through with the show.

During the premiere, when she broke the news to her friends, they didn’t seem to be worried about her ability to commit but did note that her stubbornness could be a problem in her new marriage. However, just like Vincent’s friends, they were all supportive, with both sides agreeing that they are ready for marriage.

Season 12 of Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.