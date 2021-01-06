Will the wedding day go on without a hitch? It’s unlikely! In Us Weekly‘s exclusive new trailer for season 12 of Married at First Sight, all five brides are experiencing so many different emotions.

While bride Briana, 28, admits she’s “scared” about tying the knot to a stranger, her soon-to-be husband, Vincent, doesn’t seem so worried. “This is a dream come true,” the 27-year-old says. “I’m about to be a husband!”

However, it’s Virginia, 26, who breaks down in tears before her wedding. “I don’t think I can do this,” she’s heard saying in the preview while she wipes tears away. While she was seemingly ready to marry Erik, 34, she has second thoughts before walking down the aisle.

Erik is the first-ever MAFS groom to be married and divorced before — something that may be an issue for Virginia. She also really enjoys the partying lifestyle, which is very different from the way he lives his life.

“I was married before, but we were together and I was going through Air Force pilot training and I just had so many military commitments that I had to do. I had over two years of training. It was usually five days a week, 15 hours a day,” the pilot shared during the December 30 Matchmaking Special. “After that, I did about three deployments and things started to fall apart. We ended up getting divorced three years ago. Once that relationship ended, I focused on getting to my career goals.”

Clara, 27, also seems nervous ahead of the wedding, complaining about the hemming on her wedding dress, before admitting what’s really bothering her: “My biggest fear is getting my heart broken again.”

Clara’s future husband, Ryan, 29, has never told a woman that he loves her and lacks dating experience. He also shared a relationship experience he had in the past. “I have a very distinct memory of being in college and dating a white girl at the time,” he recalled during the special. “An older lady came up to us and said, ‘It’s not right. It’s not right. You shouldn’t be here. You shouldn’t be with him.’ That stuff used to really, really bug me and bother me, but that is not the be-all end-all for me.”

Elsewhere in the trailer is exclusive new footage of the honeymoons, which will air during the MAFS: Kickoff Special, during which Chris, 27, is spotted carrying in a blowup doll and the girls are taking tequila shots.

MAFS: Kickoff Special airs on Lifetime Wednesday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Season 12 of Married at First Sight premieres on Wednesday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET.