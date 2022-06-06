Parents at first sight! Amani Aliyya gave birth on Friday, June 3, to her and Woody Randall’s first baby, Us Weekly confirms.

“It’s still pretty early but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody’s eyes. I think he has my nose,” Aliyya, 31, said in a statement to Us.

Randall, 32, is equally overjoyed about the arrival of their new son. “I’m very excited for Father’s Day,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to taking all the cheesy pictures with my baby, and wearing matching outfits.”

The Married at First Sight personalities told Us Weekly in February that they were starting a family, noting that the Chicago native was eight weeks into her pregnancy.

“We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” the former reality stars said at the time, gushing that they “couldn’t be happier.”

The pair went on to share the news with their social media followers. “Today makes 24 months I’ve been married to the love of my life, Woodrow Randall,” Aliyya wrote via Instagram in February. “The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life. Baby Randall coming June 2022!”

In a post of his own, the Louisiana native added, “Happy Anniversary. ‘Making a decision to have a child — it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ Elizabeth Stone. Baby Randall will be here June 2022.”

As Aliyya neared the end of her pregnancy, the then-expectant star told her Instagram followers that motherhood was not “daunting” to her.

“It’s the women who comment that my life is about to end once I have my baby that really make me think about societal standards today,” she captioned her March maternity shoot pics. “Yes, my life will change, but … I don’t have to ‘live it up’ now because I’m having a baby. I will of course have to make sacrifices, but my life is about to open a new chapter of living.”

The program coordinator went on to defend the size of her budding belly at the time, writing, “I’m 30 weeks, and my midwife says I’m growing perfectly. Thanks.”

She and Randall wed in 2020 on season 11 of Married at First Sight. While celebrating their anniversary in February, the groom called his wife his “good thing.”

“Wednesdays have always been our day, whether it’s date night, watching MAFS or just kicking it with each other,” the teacher wrote. “I truly value all the time we spend together my queen and mommy to be. Y’all know that scripture from Proverbs: ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing.’ I found [mine].”

