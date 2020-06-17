‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 Heads to New Orleans: Meet the Newlyweds

Married at First Sight is back! This summer, the show heads to New Orleans for season 11 of the hit Lifetime reality show.

When the new season premieres, five couples will say “I do” to a complete stranger. Season 11 features 17 two-hour episodes, set to capture every pair’s journey in the most detail possible — from their wedding day to living together and everything in between. After multiple weeks, the pairs must decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce.

This season follows artistic med student Amelia and artistic director Bennett; teacher and coach Woody and non-profit organizer Amani; IT worker Brett and nurse Olivia; recruiter Henry and flight attendant Christina; and consultant Karen and education worker Miles.

Sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson and relationship expert Dr. Viviana Coles return to work with the couples from the start to make sure they’re a match.

For the first time, Lifetime will be airing Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special on Wednesday, July 8, one week before the season 11 premiere. The special will feature the trio of experts as they make their decision of who to pair up with who. The preview will be followed by a two-hour Kickoff Special, in which a group of expert panelists will break down all the couples, interview fan-favorite couples form the past and tease what’s to come.

The network also announced that more episodes of the self-shot spin-off, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, are set to run throughout the summer, featuring fan-favorite pairs as they navigate life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get to know the season 11 Married at First Sight couples below.