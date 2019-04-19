For better or for worse? Married at First Sight couples have had many highs and lows throughout the years and have shown Us that it takes hard work to make new relationships last.

From Molly and Jonathan’s rollercoaster romance in season 6, to Mia’s legal battle in season 7, the TLC stars haven’t shied away from showcasing the ups and downs of marriage.

Mia found herself in hot water with husband Tristan, whose friend informed him that he saw the Texas native’s profile on a dating app. The pair then had an “emotional and heated” blowout fight and tried to work through their issues.

Another couple who made Us drop our jaws? Amber and Dave from season 7! The duo constantly bickered before deciding to file for divorce.

During season 8, AJ turned heads after snapping at production for making him do “homework” in his relationship with Stephanie.

Watch the video above to see more of the most wild and intense moments from Married at First Sight!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!