Telling the truth? Mia Bally denied the charges on the warrant for her arrest during the Tuesday, July 24, episode of Married at First Sight. Her story seemed a little sketchy, but her husband Tristan Thompson believed it — probably because they’ve only been married a handful of days and he wants everything to work out. Find out what you missed on this week’s episode.

Tristan Finds Out the Details of Mia’s Arrest

Mia was detained at the airport on her way to her honeymoon with Tristan. Neither Tristan nor producers were getting answers about Mia, until they got a copy of the warrant that contained three counts of stalking and one count of credit card fraud filed by one of Mia’s exes.

“I’m sitting here not knowing who I just married,” he said. “This is a serious test of my faith.”

Mia was released after two days and her charges were dropped. She claimed there was a mistake in her identity and the charges were made by someone else in her name. Tristan believed her.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion just seeing Mia again,” he said. “It’s a relief that she’s back and she’s safe.”

However, Mia’s reasoning seems a little far-fetched and her explanation didn’t make much sense. Plus, a preview for next week shows that she lied to Tristan about something pretty big.

Bobby and Danielle Clash About His Southern Values

Danielle Bergman made it abundantly clear that she loves Bobby Dodd’s southern values. However, while on their honeymoon, she started to second guess those values when Bobby mentioned that he’d like to be the breadwinner and he’d want his wife to stay home with the kids.

“I think I would shoot myself if I had to stay at home with children every day,” Danielle said. When she brought up her concerns to Bobby, he understood where she was coming from.

“I’m not trying to have this 1950s lifestyle in 2018,” he said and apologized for bringing it up.

Dave Has Major Regrets About Amber

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana definitely have physical chemistry as they were the first couple to have sex after being married. However, their emotional chemistry might be on the rocks. Amber brought up to Dave that she used to date a mutual friend they have at their gym.

“I can remember him talking about her so the whole thing is pretty f–ked,” Dave said. “If I had known this going in, I would have dropped out.”

Dave also mentioned that some things Amber does would have caused him to break up with her in a normal dating setting, but he’s trying to work through it because they are legally married. It hasn’t even been a full week yet, and they’re already second guessing themselves!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!