Married at First Sight is back again! Season 7 of Lifetime’s hit show, which pairs up three couples who get married on the first day they meet, will return this summer and this time, is headed to Dallas.

Throughout the season, the three couples will get to know each other as newlyweds while they adjust to daily life and go on their honeymoon. At the end, they decide if they want to get a divorce or stay together. Here are the three couples of season 7:

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty

Amber, 36, is a senior division order analyst who has been single for two years. She is searching for a confident, trustworthy and ambitious man, so was paired up with 37-year-old Dave. He is a senior portfolio manager from California, who played college basketball and went on to become a successful business man. However, as the last single one in his group of friends, he’s ready to settle down with a strong and independent woman.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Danielle, 30, traveled the world after attending Pacific Lutheran University but still found herself wanting more. Now a Distributor Account Executive in her home state of Texas, she still wants more. Her parents have been happily married for 40 years and she’s ready to find her forever. Bobby, 27, is a project manager from a small town outside of Dallas. His parents have also been married for 34 years, which encourages him to find love. He’s become an uncle and homeowner but now,wants to be a husband.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson

Mia, 29, works as an International Recruiter for an airline company and takes her career very seriously. However, with parents who have taught her about faith and commitment, she’s done dating and just wants to find true love. Tristan, 29, lives a life focused on helping others, prayer and meditation. While he comes from divorced parents, his grandparents have been married for 65 years and give him hope he can have that one day. He played college basketball and semi-professional basketball but recently opened up a tutoring club to help others. He’s looking for a loyal woman with the same religious beliefs as his own.

Married at First Sight returns to Lifetime on Tuesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

