‘Married at First Sight’ Recap: Tristan Catches Mia On a Dating App

Caught lying again! Mia Bally was caught having a profile on a dating app by her husband Tristan Thompson during the Tuesday, August 21 episode of Married at First Sight. The lies were really a test to their marriage, and Tristan wasn’t sure if he could stay with her.

Tristan was finally beginning to trust Mia again, until he found out a bombshell. His friend told him he saw Mia on a dating app and screenshotted her profile. Tristan completely lost it.

“I don’t know you … I don’t trust you,” Tristan said. “There’s a cloud that’s hovering around that’s stopping me from falling in love with you.”

Mia told him the profile was old and she deleted the app, but her profile must have somehow stayed up.

“I didn’t get Married at First Sight to be with someone who doesn’t trust me,” Mia said. The two talked to the expert to smooth things over, but it seems like it will take some time for Tristan to truly trust his wife.

Dave Rates Amber

When the husbands went out together with one of the experts to talk about their marriages, the men were asked to rate their wives. Dave Flaherty gave Amber Martorana a 7.5 out of 10.

“She lets her insecurities take over,” Dave said. “She’s been very stressed out and that’s kind of created some … tension in general.”

Dave told Amber about the conversation and his rating, and she was outraged. “It makes me feel bad,” Amber said. “To me, hearing this rating means that the insecurities I had about being a bad wife are true.”

Dave tried to tell Amber where he thought she could do better, including her doing their laundry in exchange for him doing other things around the house. She promised to do the laundry when they first moved in and had not done it once.

“I never wanted to be like a wife that has to do extra stuff for her husband. This is one of the reasons why I always never really wanted to get married,” she said. While she later apologized, the comment really stung Dave.

Danielle Tries to Be a Team Player

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd were in a bliss. When asked to rate his wife, Bobby said she was a perfect 10. It was no secret that Bobby worships the ground Danielle walks on and caters to her every need. He made her breakfast, packed her a lunch, cooked dinner, cleaned for her … the list goes on.

“This is definitely my ideal vision of marriage … having someone that will cater to me,” Danielle said.

She didn’t want to seem like she wasn’t helping, though, and attempted to cook dinner for Bobby. She said she felt comfortable doing it because if the meal was bad, he would tell her and she wouldn’t get upset.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

