Sex isn’t always easy – especially when you marry a stranger. On the Tuesday, February 27, episode of Married at First Sight, the three couples set out to take their intimacy to a new level. For some, it came relatively easy. For others, it was more of a struggle.

Shawniece Puts a Stripper Pole in the Kitchen

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre had finally had sex, but she still wanted their bedroom life to be more adventurous. She tried to get Jephte more involved with sexy lingerie, which was only mildly effective. Then she installed a (temporary) stripper pole in their kitchen and performed a routine for her husband. Her pole-dancing skills were lacking, but her husband appreciated the spirit of her efforts.

Jaclyn Worries That Ryan Doesn’t Have Time for Her

Everything was great between the sheets for Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley, but she was concerned that he didn’t have enough time for her. Though Ryan tried to remove her fears, she didn’t seem convinced – but when he appeared in their bedroom shirtless and sporting his tool belt, all was forgiven … at least, for now.

Jonathan Freaks Out That He and Molly Have Not had Sex

Molly Duff still wasn’t ready for sex, though she insisted she was feeling closer to Jonathan Francetic every day. Jonathan tried to up the romance by greeting her one night with a home-cooked dinner in a room decorated with candles. Molly showed him her appreciation by popping on a redheaded wig. (ICYMI, he has a thing for redheads.) Unfortunately, she put on the brakes before things got intimate and Jonathan flipped out.

He reasoned that if she were going to be attracted to him ever, she would be attracted to him by this point. Then he announced that she had confessed to him that in college, she and a friend had had a threesome with a guy they barely knew. She was so upset by him bringing that up that she told him she was “so f—king done.”

Tell Us: Do you think there’s any hope for Molly and Jonathan?

