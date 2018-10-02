Over for good? Mia Bally asked Tristan Thompson for a divorce during the Tuesday, October 2, episode of Married At First Sight. With only one week left until decision day, this shake up could mean the end for this MAFS couple. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Tristan and Mia had yet another hectic week.They were going on a final “mini-moon” away to Austin for the weekend to reconnect before decision day. However, things went south on the drive there when Tristan told Mia that Dave heard Mia say that he kicked her out.

“Mia paints a picture of that she is the victim almost each time,” Tristan said. “It makes me feel pissed off.”

Once they got to the hotel, the two decided to go to sleep. Apparently Mia woke up in the middle of the night with a panic attack and asked Tristan for a divorce. She packed up her stuff in the middle of the night and left.

“I just feel complete disappointment,” Tristan said. “I am pretty sure this is the final straw for our marriage.”

Bobby Gets Defensive Over Danielle

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman have become so predictable at this point. They never fight and they are very much in love. Dave Flaherty wasn’t exactly buying it, and questioned Bobby about whether or not he was sliding some things under the rug.

“I think that there is probably some stuff that’s bothering you guys that you may not be talking about,” Dave said, which set Bobby off.

“I’m going to get defensive,” Bobby replied. “You are totally wrong.”

He insured Dave his marriage was genuine, and Dave seemed to understand it once Bobby spoke his mind.

Dave Is Still Unsure About Amber

Amber Martorana and Dave have been doing better lately in their marriage, but apparently Dave is still “on the fence” about what he will do come decision day.

“When times get tough, she can make them tougher,” Dave said. “I also really want to be with someone who I can be with forever.”

Amber seemed to sense Dave’s pensiveness and was stressed about the day herself. “I don’t want to give up, but I don’t want to be with someone that doesn’t want to be with me,” Amber said.

Hopefully the mini-moon will help the couple reconnect and make a clear decision.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

