Calling it quits. Married at First Sight star Mia Bally has filed for divorce from Tristan Thompson, Us Weekly can confirm.

The tumultuous twosome’s relationship began with a rough patch as Bally, 30, was detained at the airport in July while she and Thompson, 29, were en route to their honeymoon. While Bally, an airline recruiter, has maintained that her arrest was a misunderstanding, Thompson, a former basketball player, expressed concerns.

“I’m sitting here not knowing who I just married,” he said on the July 24 episode. “This is a serious test of my faith.”

Even so, Thompson noted that he’s “overwhelmed with emotion” that Bally returned home safely after her charges were dropped.

However, Thompson seemed to backtrack during the July 31 episode. “To me, marriage should be built on trust and honesty. If you have that, I believe there’s no problem you can’t handle.”

But the couple faced even more obstacles during their brief marriage. Thompson caught Bally on a dating app during the August 21 episode. “I don’t know you. I don’t trust you,” he told Bally after a friend informed him about her profile. “There’s a cloud that’s hovering around that’s stopping me from falling in love with you.”

However, Bally insisted that the profile was outdated and she deleted the app long ago. “I didn’t get Married at First Sight to be with someone who doesn’t trust me,” she quipped back.

Although the pair seemed to reconcile on the August 28 episode, tensions continued brewing.

