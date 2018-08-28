Sweet dreams! Mia Bally revealed her unusual dessert-centric fantasy to her husband Tristan Thompson during the Tuesday, August 28, episode of Married at First Sight. Because Tristan is such a good husband, he obliged and gave all of us a lot of laughs. Find out what you might have missed below!

Tristan Dresses Up for Mia

Tristan and Mia had an explosive week filled with fighting and communication issues involving their potential move to Houston. To take the edge off, the two revealed their fantasies to one another to try to make their physical bond closer. Mia told her husband that she wanted him to “dress up like a donut and feed me donuts.” Tristan had to do it, and donned some donut boxers and donut suspenders.

“She has a severe sweet tooth,” Tristan said. “I will definitely do it, and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

He walked into the room with a box of donuts and said, “Hey baby, I got some sweets for you.”

Mia couldn’t contain herself. “Why are you so crazy?” she laughed. It’s good to see these two getting back on track.

Dave Continued to Make Amber Feel Insecure

Meanwhile, Amber Martorana was extremely insecure in her relationship with Dave Flaherty. She thought she wasn’t his type, and he often made comments that make her feel uncomfortable. This week was no different, when Amber complained that her hair was falling out because she was bleaching it so much, Dave suggested she go back to her natural brunette color.

“I do feel like Dave wants someone different from me, more lowkey,” Amber said. “It’s not that I think I’m unattractive, it’s just that feeling of being judged.”

Dave tried to make Amber feel special by taking her on a surprise date night, complete with a horse carriage and private rooftop dinner. However, Amber fixated on a comment he made saying she smelled good, and it was almost overpowering.

“Dave is always pointing out my flaws,” Amber said. “I can’t help feeling that I’m not good enough.”

Bobby Worries Danielle Is Holding Back

Both Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are in love with each other, they just haven’t said it to one another yet. They spent a lot of time in the first few weeks of marriage getting to know each other on a deeper level, but Danielle often held back more than Bobby.

“I’m learning Danielle doesn’t express herself as deeply as I do and that just leaves me with a lot of questions,” Bobby said.

However, their relationship is so strong, she will probably find it easier to open up as they get to know more about each other. It’s not that she isn’t interested in Bobby! In fact, she revealed some deep feelings she has about her husband to the camera when he wasn’t around.

“Bobby has far surpassed everybody that I have ever dated,” she said. “In 50 years, I want to look at Bobby and still be in love.” If only she could just tell him that!

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

