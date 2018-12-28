Calling it quits. Married at First Sight stars Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty have filed for divorce.

Amber announced the sad news to fans on Instagram on Friday, December 28. “There have been some questions about the status of our marriage, so I wanted to confirm @daveflaherty80 and I have filed for divorce,” she captioned a series of photographs, including a photo of herself posing as Dave holds a video camera in front of her.

The reality star, 36, said that their split is an amicable one, however, writing, “We obviously had a lot of tough moments but we shared a lot of laughs and fun times together too. In the end we just weren’t a good match, but I learned a lot through the experience and can now say I’m thankful for it. I wish Dave well, and I know he wishes the same for me in return.”

Flaherty, 37, posted a meme on Instagram Stories one day prior which read, “It’s time just to be happy, being angry and sad isn’t worth it anymore just let things flow and be positive.”

The former pair wed in the season 7 premiere of the Lifetime hit on July 10, but had regrets just one week later.

“I’m concerned,” the senior division analyst said on the July 17 episode. “Maybe getting married at first sight was not a good idea.”

By the time the show’s reunion rolled around in October, Amber had moved out of Dave’s house. “He just kind of felt more like he doesn’t know if he could fall in love with me,” she explained. “I moved out. I felt like maybe he needs more time to know if maybe I’m the person he wants.”

Though she expressed interest in attempting to salvage their relationship through counseling, Dave did not seem interested in doing so.

“I don’t think that we will be able to reconcile things,” Dave said at the time. “We both hoped that it would be in a different place right now but I think that the reality is that it’s not.”

Amber asked fans not to attack the senior portfolio manager with a video post on Instagram on October 26. “I don’t want the negativity to go in Dave’s direction because I do care about him, and we both went through this crazy, unique experience together,” she said in the clip. “There were parts of our personalities that were magnified, and he’s misunderstood in some ways too. So I just ask for understanding in both of our directions.”

Season 8 of Married at First Sight will premiere on Lifetime on January 1, 2019.

