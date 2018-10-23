Major changes! Find out which couple announced they were pregnant during the Tuesday, October 23, reunion of Married At First Sight. Plus, the other two couples made their own major announcements about their marriages that change everything. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below.

Pregnancy Glow!

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman had a pretty perfect season. They never fought and on decision day, Bobby even got down on one knee to propose to his wife, which led her to finally tell him that she loved him. It looks like they are riding the love wave even after the show ended, and allegedly have still yet to fight about anything.

The couple also made a major announcement that they were expecting their first child, and everyone couldn’t be happier. This won’t be the last you see of the couple, as they will be joining the cast of a spinoff show Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After? where they will join two other couples from the series who are expecting children.

The D-Word

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally’s journey apparently ended almost as soon as it started. After the cameras left and the show ended, Mia walked out on Tristan for showing her photos of his ex-girlfriend.

“He said I was not mentally strong or mentally tough,” Mia said. After the walk out, the couple decided they wanted a divorce. They argued over who initiated the split, but Mia filed the paperwork.

“It’s been really tough but after the last walk out, I could not bet my future on an unstable woman,” Tristan said.

Dave Blindsided Amber

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana, who went brunette, returned to the reunion to also announce that their relationship had gone sour. Amber moved out of Dave’s house after a few blow up fights, one which included the unresolved issue of her previously dating one of his friends.

“He just kind of felt more like he doesn’t know if he could fall in love with me,” Amber said. “I moved out. I felt like maybe he needs more time to know if maybe I’m the person he wants.”

After the move, Dave couldn’t do it anymore. She said she wanted to save the marriage as she recognized her mistakes, but Dave had no desire to even go to counseling with her.

“I don’t think that we will be able to reconcile things,” Dave said. “We both hoped that it would be in a different place right now but I think that the reality is that it’s not.”

This revelation made Amber feel like she “failed” and she was disappointed with herself. Even though Dave’s decision might have been predictable, she was still visibly upset hearing it.

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After airs Tuesday, October 30, at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

