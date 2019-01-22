Married at First Sight’s AJ Vollmoeller is crazy about his new wife, Stephanie Sersen, but that doesn’t mean he wants to do homework related to their relationship.

“What are we in middle school? I haven’t had homework in years,” the New York native, 37, says during Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, January 22, episode. AJ and Stephanie, 35, were told that they had to reveal something about their partner that they’re concerned about – but he didn’t realize they had to come up with it on the spot.

While the pair are laying on a hammock together, a producer tells them that they need to work on the assignment and AJ responds with, “No.”

Relationship expert Dr. Jessica Griffin explains during an interview that the experts asks production staff to “help ensure that they’re following through the exercises that we assign them” since they can’t be around them 24/7. “If it’s something that causes concern for the couples, that becomes an issue,” she notes.

The producer tries to reassure AJ that she’s not trying to put him on the spot, but he’s not happy.

“The filming and production part of getting Married at First Sight, it’s overwhelming,” he says in his confessional interview. “I understand that it’s par for the course in order to get Stephanie. This is what I have to go through. Is the juice worth the squeeze? Absolutely. But the stressors of the production aspect is mentally exhausting.

Afterward, Stephanie starts to cry.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!