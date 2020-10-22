So stunning! Pregnant Ashlee Simpson bared her baby bump in a black-and-white maternity shoot ahead of her third child’s arrival.

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 36, posted two photos via Instagram on Thursday, October 22, of herself wearing an open black robe with her budding belly on display. The Texas native’s husband, Evan Ross, joined her in the second shot to cradle her bare stomach.

The actor, 32, shared the same photo on his own account, writing, “We are ready for you baby boy!”

The couple announced in April that they are expecting their second child together after their daughter Jagger’s 2015 arrival. (Simpson previously gave birth to her son, Bronx, 11, with her then-husband, Pete Wentz.)

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the actress captioned an Instagram selfie at the time featuring a positive pregnancy test. “Baby No. 3.”

As for Ross, the Hunger Games star wrote that their family was “growing.” He gushed, “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

The following month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a blue cake. The Ashlee Simpson Show alum went on to celebrate her baby shower in September with her two kids, as well as her mom, Tina Simpson, her sister, Jessica Simpson, and the Open Book author’s daughters — Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 19 months.

“I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!” Ashlee wrote alongside party pics. “Not long now!”

In November 2019, she exclusively told Us Weekly about her daughter’s close bonds with Jessica’s kids, explaining, “Maxwell looks out for her. She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

Ashlee added at the time: “They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”