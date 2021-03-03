Back-to-back babies! Ashley Darby gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Michael Darby, on Tuesday, March 2.

“This is our sweet baby born today,” the reality star, 32, said across multiple Instagram Story videos while laying with her newborn in a hospital bed. “He is absolutely incredible and amazing and we are over-the-moon excited. Michael just left the hospital to go be with [our eldest son] Dean and give him some loving. It’s crazy how much I miss my son right now, even though I’m so happy and so blissful with this little guy. I just want us all to be together as a family, and I know it will happen soon.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star announced in September that she was pregnant with her and the former politician’s second child together. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore,” the Maryland native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

In the social media upload, the Bravo personality showed her baby bump while her then-13-month-old son, Dean, rocked an “I’m gonna be a big brother” shirt.

The yoga instructor continued documenting her pregnancy progress on social media, gushing about reaching her “halfway point” in October. “Happy 20 weeks to my little cinnabun,” Ashley captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Baby is really tumbling in there and loving the hugs from big brother Deano.”

The Paper Wristbands author wed Michael, 61, in 2015, and they welcomed Dean four years later. (The Aussie is also the father of two children from a previous relationship.)

“I never thought this day would come,” Ashley wrote via Instagram following the infant’s July 2019 arrival. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

The former Miss District of Columbia got real about breast-feeding while learning to nurse her baby boy, revealing in July 2019 that she felt “disheartened.”

“Baby wasn’t latching onto my hard nipples,” Ashley explained to her Instagram followers at the time. “I started feeling like a bad mom. I was crying, an emotional wreck. I called a lactation consultant … and I was able to fully feed my son with my breast milk. She was able to help me replenish my breast milk and to get rid of these hard lumps that are milk in my breasts, and Dean ate to satisfaction. I am just the happiest gal ever.”