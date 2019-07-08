



Congratulations are in order! Ashley Darby and her husband, Michael Darby, have welcomed their first child, a boy.

Darby announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, July 7, sharing a photo that showed her dozing in a hospital bed while her husband held their baby.

“I never thought this day would come,” she captioned the pic. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

“Very excited to share this special news with you my loves,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 30, captioned a February 2019 Instagram video revealing her pregnancy news. “Michael and I are thrilled to welcome a bundle of joy into our lives. The most incredible gift imaginable! Love and light to you.”

Later that month, the reality star showed off her baby bump in a white bikini and hinted at her due date. “Officially halfway there!” she wrote at the time.

The Bravo personality revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in August 2018. “Michael and I are in a much better place,” she said during a reunion episode as her husband teared up behind her. “We are trying to have a family. I actually did conceive a week before my birthday and unfortunately I had a miscarriage two weeks into the pregnancy. I had one when I was in my early 20s so now I’m worried … there’s something wrong with my body.”

Ashley added: “I feel like it kind of brought us closer together in a way I didn’t expect.”

The former Miss District of Columbia went on to say that she and Michael, 59, still had plans to start a family. “I am seeing a traditional Chinese medicine doctor and everyone was making fun of me because I have on socks with my slippers, but my doctor tells me that I have a cold uterus,” Ashley explained. “That means I have to keep my hands, my feet and my stomach warm.”

The TV personalities tied the knot in 2015. The real estate mogul already has two adult children from a previous marriage.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!