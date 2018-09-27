Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Michael allegedly groped and grabbed the butt of a cameraman named Orville Palmer, who was working on an episode of the Bravo series. Palmer alleges that Michael gave him a “flirtatious look” after the incident, per TMZ. After asking Michael to stop, Palmer then told his supervisor about the situation, which allegedly took place on September 1.

Ashley, 30, and Michael, who is 29 years older than she is, have been featured on RHOP since season 1 in 2016. Their relationship has been a prominent story line on the show. The pair nearly called it quits over an argument about Ashley helping out her mother financially in season 2.

During the RHOP season 3 reunion, Ashley revealed she suffered a miscarriage. She recently revealed in BravoTV.com’s Housewife to Housewife series that the duo are still trying to have children.

“That’s a special thing,” Ashley told Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson about her grandchildren in a video published on Tuesday, September 25. “Births and weddings, it’s so great. And you get to share it with so many other people and you get to have it for yourself.”

After Gunvalson told her she may see for herself in “10 years from now,” Ashley added, ”I might have a little baby on there, a little Darby. Oh my!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Michael and Bravo for a comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!