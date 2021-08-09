Gold medal mom! Shawn Johnson East became a parent in November 2019 and has been sharing sweet family photos ever since.

The Olympian wed Andrew East in April 2016 in Tennessee, and they announced the following year that they had suffered a miscarriage. They announced their rainbow baby’s conception in April 2019.

“You are our everything,” the Winning Balance author captioned her daughter Drew’s Instagram reveal seven months later. “Welcome to the world baby girl.”

By May 2020, the professional football player was ready for Shawn to “already be pregnant” with another little one.

“He’s ready for No. 2,” the Iowa native told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter, and then it’d be time.”

The new mom opened up about Drew’s milestones at the time, telling Us that she was “a human being” with “personality.”

Shawn gushed, “She’s getting ready to crawl, so she can’t crawl yet. But she can somehow move herself from point a to point B, and I don’t understand it. She’s very stingy when it comes to her laughs, but we have gotten some … belly laughs out of her, which is the best sound in the entire world.”

When she and the Indiana native conceived baby No. 2 in 2020, they joked that they needed “all the help [they] could get.” But before their second child arrived, the couple were already sharing their future family plans exclusively with Us.

“We’re over halfway through [this pregnancy], and I could see myself doing it again,” the gymnast revealed in May 2020.

Andrew added at the time: “I think it depends on [the sex] of this one. We shall see. But given how things are going with [our 16-month-old daughter], Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I’m in the phase right now.”

The pair’s son, Jett, arrived in July 2021. “Andrew and I are so excited to announce the arrival of our little man,” Shawn exclusively told Us. “He is happy and healthy, and we are so obsessed with him!”

Keep scrolling to see her and Andrew’s sweetest shots with their family over the years, from pumpkin patch visits to beach trips.