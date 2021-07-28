Too cute! Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East posted the first photos of their son, whose name they have yet to share, on Tuesday, July 27.

“Welcome to the world little man!” the Olympian gymnast, 29, caption a black-and-white Instagram slideshow. “We love you so much!”

In the social media upload, she and the professional football player, also 29, gazed at their baby boy. Their 20-month-old daughter, Drew, also shared a sweet moment with her younger sibling.

The Indiana native shared footage from his wife’s C-section on his own account, writing, “I have never known love like this.”

The athletes documented their hospital visit via YouTube on Tuesday. Andrew felt “terrible” and “so nervous” ahead of their second child’s arrival.

The pair held hands in the operating room while they waited. “Ready or not, guys,” a nurse said, moment before handing over their newborn.

“A moment we’ve been excited to share,” Shawn and Andrew captioned the touching footage. “Meet our perfect little baby boy. We are so in love. Momma and little man are doing really well and are healthy and happy. Drew’s loving her new role as big sister and is loving her cuddle time with her little brother every day. We’re in heaven and are so thankful you gave us this time to be together as a family. More details on the birth to come soon. Stay tuned.”

The Winning Balance author announced her birth on July 20. “Andrew and I are so excited to announce the arrival of our little man,” the Iowa native exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He is happy and healthy, and we are so obsessed with him!”

Andrew told his Instagram followers that “mom and baby [were] doing well.”

The couple, who wed in April 2016 in Tennessee, announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 2. “Here we go again. #babyeast,” the then-pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

Two months later, Shawn exclusively told Us that she could see herself “doing it again,” and Andrew joked that he wanted “20 kids” total.

“I think it depends on [the sex] of this one,” the long snapper said. “We shall see. But given how things are going with [our 20-month-old daughter], Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I’m in the phase right now.”

Keep scrolling to see Shawn and Andrew meeting their baby boy.