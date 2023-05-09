Kellie Pickler’s late husband Kyle Jacobs’ cause of death has been confirmed nearly three months after his death, according to multiple outlets.

A spokesperson for the Davidson Country Medical Examiner told E! News on Tuesday, May 9, that Jacobs died by suicide in February. However, a toxicology report concluded there were no signs of drugs in his system.

The late star, who was 49 when he passed, had a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” according to an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country.

News broke on February 17 that Jacobs died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his and Pickler’s Nashville home.

“Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement to Variety at the time. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

The “Red High Heels” singer, 36, and the songwriter met in 2008 through mutual friends. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple got engaged in June 2010. “It’s true!” Pickler’s rep told Us at the time of the proposal. “She’s super excited!”

After being engaged for less than a year, the American Idol alum and Jacobs chose to forgo their plans for an elaborate ceremony and opted to elope in the Caribbean instead. Pickler opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about why she was so happy to make her nuptials much simpler.

“It was perfect, because we didn’t plan anything,” she explained during a February 2011 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I packed the wedding dress and he packed an outfit. We flew there and we didn’t know what kind of cake we were going to get. We didn’t know what food we were going to have … it was the most incredible day of my life.”

One year after tying the knot, the former Dancing With the Stars champion gushed about how “blessed” she was to marry her best friend.

“He is the best husband I ever had — come to think of it, he’s the only husband I’ve ever had!” she said to Parade in January 2012. “But on a serious note, he’s the prize. I don’t know why he picked me, but I’m glad he did.”

While the pair did not have children, they were dog parents to two precious pups. In August 2020, Pickler exclusively told Us that she was perfectly fine not having any children.

“I love being Aunt Kellie and that is perfect for me,” she said, also joking that she needed “another drink” to consider expanding her family.