Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, has reportedly died at the age of 49.

“Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement to Variety on Friday, February 17. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

TMZ first reported that an unidentified man committed suicide at the Nashville home of the country singer, 36. A rep for The Nashville Police Department told the outlet that they got a call in the afternoon about a man who shot himself on the American Idol alum’s property.

Pickler and Jacobs have been married since 2011 when the pair decided to elope in the Caribbean after being engaged for less than a year. The twosome went on to have their own reality show titled I Love Kellie Pickler, which premiered on CMT in 2015. The series showcased their relationship.

While the couple were married for more than a decade, they did not have any children but were the proud parents of two dogs. In August 2020, the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly she was perfectly fine not having any children.

“I love being Aunt Kellie and that is perfect for me,” Pickler confessed to Us joking that she needed “another drink” to consider expanding her family.

In January 2012, the “Best Days of Your Life” singer opened up about how “blessed” she was to have a partner like Jacobs.

“He is the best husband I ever had — come to think of it, he’s the only husband I’ve ever had!” she gushed to Parade at the time. “But on a serious note, he’s the prize. I don’t know why he picked me, but I’m glad he did.”

Jacobs was a songwriter and worked with many country musicians including his wife, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker and more. He is most well-known for cowriting Garth Brooks’ song, “More Than a Memory.”

Story still developing.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.