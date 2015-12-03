He loves himself some Kellie Pickler, too! Country singer Pickler and her husband, Kyle Jacobs, recently stopped by Us Weekly's NYC headquarters, where they tested their knowledge about each other by playing the newlywed game.

During their stop, the I Love Kellie Pickler stars took a sweet stroll down memory lane, where they were asked several questions about the origins of their relationship. The American Idol fan favorite, 29, and her producer hubby, 42, tied the knot in 2011 — and were asked questions like: "Where was your first date?" and "What was your pickup line?"

They say couples also begin to resemble each other — tendencies included — which was the case when they were playing the game with Us. (Check out the arrows!) During the session, the CMT reality stars were asked which Hollywood A-listers leave their significant other starstruck. The answers were rather surprising, including one mention about a recently single "Kate."

Pickler and Jacobs also shared with Us some of the expectations from the upcoming season. "It's kind of the crazy things that Kellie gets herself into, and I kind of have to get her out of it," Jacobs explained to Us. "It honestly is nothing but love and laughter . . . we love our marriage, and our marriage is always number one."

Watch the videos above to find out more about the cuties, and tune in to I Love Kellie Pickler on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

