Feeling good! Nev Schulman revealed how his positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this year affected his time on Dancing With the Stars.

The Catfish host, 36, revealed earlier this month that he and his wife, Laura Perlongo, tested positive for the coronavirus in March. He explained that the lingering side effects of “COVID toes,” which The New York Times described as swelling and discoloration of a COVID patient’s toes, have interfered with his DWTS journey.

“Throughout the summer and fall I have had this sort of weird toe injury and achiness, you could say, which is pretty common,” Schulman told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 23. “I don’t have it so much anymore, but they will start hurting [sometimes]. It has not, fortunately, inhibited my dancing abilities.”

The TV personality noted that “fortunately, I sort of made a full recovery in terms of cardio abilities earlier this summer” before beginning the dancing competition.

The DWTS finalist explained why he chose to share his COVID story now, saying he wants others to “be careful” and know it is affecting all sorts of people.

“Looking back at the season of Dancing, and really reflecting on this year and all the things that brought me to this point,” he told the outlet. “It just served as a really appropriate metaphor [on] how some things cannot be great and going poorly, but then an amazing opportunity will strike.”

He continued: “Despite the tragedy of COVID, of course, in this pandemic, not filming Catfish on the road oddly opened up an opportunity for me to be in one place and be on the show. I am so grateful, and I just feel like that was something I wanted to share.”

Schulman detailed his COVID-19 battle in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, November 17, telling his fans that it has been a “rough year” following the couple’s struggle with the virus.

“It was really scary as there was so little information available and we were terrified that our kids would get sick too. For over three weeks, my constant fatigue, headaches and difficulty breathing was awful and the stress of wondering if my symptoms would worsen was horrifying,” he wrote at the time. “Thank God my condition improved and our kids didn’t get sick and we were able to safely quarantine. With all the fear, uncertainty, and unrest that has followed it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for all of us.”

The Suspect host, who shares daughter Cleo, 3, and son Beau, 8 months, with his wife, expressed joy over his year “ending with one of the most positive and amazing experiences of my life” ahead of the DWTS finale.

“I am so blessed that I have my family and that we have our health. This year has taught me so much about gratitude, focus and the unpredictability of life,” he continued. “It’s taught me to appreciate what I have and not take anything for granted, least of all my health.”

The New York native thanked his wife for helping him get through 2020, writing, “You are powerful beyond belief and I am more grateful for you every day. I love you.” He also praised his DWTS partner, Jenna Johnson, for her “partnership, patience and artistry. You turned this dad into a dancer and I am forever grateful.”

Dancing With the Stars’ season 29 finale airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.