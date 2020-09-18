Putting his best foot forward! Nev Schulman believes that he and his partner, Jenna Johnson, have a good shot at winning the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars this season.

“Part of me feels like I have a chance, but I mean, there’s so many things that could happen,” Schulman, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 15. “Everyone on the show has such a different kind of arsenal of talents and charm and personality. I have no idea, honestly, every day [what’s going to happen].”

The longtime Catfish host continued, “Even last night, I said to [Jenna] after our performance, ‘If this was it, if I was off the show tonight, it’d be fine. It would be a win. I’d be thrilled.’ Every week that we get past [like we did] last night is a win, as far as I’m concerned. I mean, it really doesn’t matter to me. I’m just having the best time.”

As season 29 kicked off on Monday, September 14, Schulman and Johnson, 26, performed a foxtrot routine to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra. The pair earned among the highest scores from the judges that night with a solid 20.

Despite Schulman’s strong start, the TV host is well aware that he has some competition ahead of him.

“I think, obviously, the standouts are Johnny [Weir] and AJ [McLean], who were just both such great seasoned performers and they really just know how to work with the audience and work with a partner,” he explained. “They’re great, but Skai [Jackson], I thought, was surprisingly fantastic. Kaitlin [Bristowe] was great and she’s got a very bright, big personality.

Schulman added, “[What’s] great about the show is that you really can’t count anyone out because not only can dancers improve, everyone has it with all the time and energy that we’re putting into these things [and] everyone’s going to get better. Also, it’s so much about the fans and who has the support of the audience. So, it’s anyone’s game.”

Schulman is dancing for a good cause this season. The MTV personality pledges to donate the money he earns from the show toward Dance Against Cancer, the New York City Ballet Dancer Relief Fund and the National Dance Institute, where he began dancing as a kid.

Schulman is dancing for a good cause this season. The MTV personality pledges to donate the money he earns from the show toward Dance Against Cancer, the New York City Ballet Dancer Relief Fund and the National Dance Institute, where he began dancing as a kid.

“I’m going to try my best to divide and share proceeds with a couple of different organizations,” he told Us, adding that “those are the three organizations that have changed my life in such a big way and I’m thrilled that I can shed some light on them and obviously also make some additional contributions to the ones that I already made.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!