Selling shade? Chrishell Stause seemingly clapped back after Justin Hartley‘s ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley stood by his side.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, shared an inspirational quote to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 11, that highlighted the importance of women sticking together during hard times. “Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked,” the quote read. Stause shared her own words of wisdom beneath the post, writing, “Women who build each other up are my tribe.”

Earlier that day, Korman-Hartley, 42, opened up about how “thankful” she was for the This Is Us actor, 43, despite their 2012 split. The pair tied the knot in 2004 after meeting on the set of soap opera Passions and share 16-year-old daughter Isabella.

“In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family,” the All My Children alum wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram, later reposted by Isabella on her Instagram Story. “Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.”

Korman-Hartley concluded: “No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

The California native’s supportive post came in the midst of widespread drama surrounding Hartley’s divorce from Stause, which played out during the third season of Selling Sunset. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2019 that the couple were divorcing after two years of marriage. In new episodes of the Netflix reality series, which debuted earlier this month, Stause claims that she found out about her own divorce hours before the public.

An insider later told Us exclusively that Hartley was “irritated” with the way his relationship was being portrayed by Stause on Selling Sunset. “His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there,” the source added.

After the show’s premiere, the Kentucky native created even more headlines after she “liked” a tweet claiming that her estranged husband may have been unfaithful before their split. A source close to Hartley, however, said that those rumors are “absolutely false” and that they were having trouble for some time before he filed for divorce.

In May, Us confirmed that Hartley had moved on with former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.